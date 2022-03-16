Dolores Schwartz Winters

Dolores Florence Schwartz Winters, 86, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away March 11, 2022 at her residence. She was of the Mormon faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Lamouth Schwarts; three daughters, Michelle McCormick Hoover, Denise McCormick and Laura Foster Chasteen.

She is survived by her children, Tina Childress and James (Jill) McCormick; seven grandchildren, Stacy McCormick, Scott McCormick, Nathan Chasteen, Seanna Ducker, Carlos Rochin McCarty, Sharla McCormick Garrett and Michael Chasteen; and 15 great-grandchildren.

No service or visitation was held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.