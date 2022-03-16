Christopher Carl Martin, 40, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2022 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Annie Mae and Carl Martin; grandfather, Wilbur Larkin; and uncle, Craig Larkin.

He is survived by his parents, Terry and Cheryl Martin; siblings, Michael Lee Martin and Noelecca (Mike) Page; grandmother, Dolores Larkin; and cousin, Michelle McCurry.

No services or visitation was held.

