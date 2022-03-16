| logout
Christopher Carl Martin
Christopher Carl Martin, 40, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2022 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Annie Mae and Carl Martin; grandfather, Wilbur Larkin; and uncle, Craig Larkin.
He is survived by his parents, Terry and Cheryl Martin; siblings, Michael Lee Martin and Noelecca (Mike) Page; grandmother, Dolores Larkin; and cousin, Michelle McCurry.
No services or visitation was held.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.