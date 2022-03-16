Beautiful: In the Eye of the Beholder features local poets

The creativity of Sequatchie County High School teacher Natalie Kimbell and Sequatchie County Middle School seventh grader Peyton Easterly is being showcased in a new book, Beautiful: In the Eye of the Beholder, with each having a poem accepted for publication.

Kimbell is known to many in Sequatchie County. She has touched many lives with 39 years of teaching and the direction of 60 plays involving both the community and high school students. In the last six years, she has been cultivating a name for herself in the writing world.

For more see the March 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.