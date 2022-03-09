William Dewey Ratcliffe, Jr., 63, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. He was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Dewey Ratcliffe, Sr. and Virginia Naomi Blankenship Ratcliffe; and brother, Jeffrey Ratcliffe.

He is survived by his daughter, Virginia Darlene Ratcliffe; siblings, Subrina (Larry) Johnson-Gass, Dewey Curtis (Christine) Ratcliffe, Joshua Matthew Ratcliffe, Terry Lee (April) Ratcliffe, Geri Ann Michelee (Michael) Core and Helena Karen (George) Dudasko; granddaughter, O’Dessa Ratcliffe; along with several nieces and nephews.

