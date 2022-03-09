John Rigney

John Anderson Rigney, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga from heart failure. He was born June 2, 1937 to Willie Caine and Dora Francis Rigney of Albany, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lois Sells Rigney; siblings, Leila (Frank) Braswell, Florine (Martin) Smith, Ina Mae (Omar) Dyer, Minnie (Frank) Brown, Ova Dean (Delbert) Williams, Marie (Harold) Dalton, Willie “Jr” (Sylvia) Rigney, and Reba Rigney.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Stephen) Warner of Dunlap; son, Tony (Tammy) Rigney of Chattanooga; granddaughter, Miranda Warner of Dunlap; along with several nieces and nephews.

No services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.