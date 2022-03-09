Jack Turner

Jack Baxter Turner, 91, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away March 5, 2022.

He was a heavy equipment operator and member of the Local 917 Union of Operating Engineers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Baxter and Ellen Levan Turner; brothers, Doris, Mack, Otis, and Owen; and sisters, Evelyn Baldwin, Lala Douglas, Mary Humble, and Loraine Turner.

He is survived by sons, Brince (Ellen Katherine Hendrick) Turner, Hephzibah, Georgia and Michael (Crystal) Turner, Cedar Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren, Regina Schlein, Valerie Junkins and Patrick Turner; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Turner, Jordyn Schlein, Matthew Schlein, Evan Junkins, Emily Junkins, and Cody Turner; great-great-granddaughter, Karley Elenor Turner; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Cindy Davis.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 9 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Shane Nivens officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.