Cruising the Great Tennessee Valley

Seeking a method to unite the Sequatchie Valley through tourism along the Scenic Byway from Marion to Sequatchie to Bledsoe and into Cumberland counties, cruise-ins are key. Participants can earn prizes and puzzle pieces from each cruise-in while showing off their vehicles to other local owners, and vehicle enthusiasts.

A local group of car enthusiasts spearheaded the project to tie-in the Scenic Byway now being called “Tennessee’s Great Valley.”

For more see the March 10 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.