Richard Joe McDaniel, 61, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his residence.

He was a member of Quebeck Baptist Church. Richard was known as the “Can Man” and was the owner of Dunlap Recycling Center for 20 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe McDaniel; aunts, Lucy Rader and Roberta Thacker; and uncle, Carol Rader.

Richard is survived by his mother, Peggy Clift McDaniel; sons, Kasey (Belle) McDaniel and Chance (Hannah) McDaniel; brother, Randall McDaniel; and grandchildren, Kalie, Khloe and Tucker McDaniel.

No services were held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.