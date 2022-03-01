Larry McDowell, 61, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odis and Clemmie McDowell; two brothers, J.B. and Billy McDowell; and sisters, Iva Jean McDowell and Rita Bowman.

He is survived by his companion, Rose Thurman; four sisters, Vera Rains and Louise McDowell, both of Dunlap, Loraine (Danny) Ottinger Hixson, Sale Creek, and Marie (Frank) Mathis, Murphy, North Carolina; brother, Randy McDowell, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews; longtime friend, John McGill, Chattanooga; pallbearers, Dylan, Tyler, David, Jim, Jason, John, Jon, and Bradley.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 2 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

