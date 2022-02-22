William Edward Roe, 26, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Rhea Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Shelia Roe; and uncle, Jeff Roe.

He is survived by his parents, Cotton (Donna) Roe, and Denise Roe; siblings, Houston (Wendy) Roe, Sarah (Justin) Foust, Jacob Roe, Kaitlyn Hickman, Hannah Hatfield, and Matalin Dean; special niece, Bray

Hatfield; nephews, John Foust and Elijah Hatfield; nieces, Makenzie Massengale and Ryleia Hickman; grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Johnson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, February 18 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eugene Kilgore and Rev. Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

At the family’s request, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.