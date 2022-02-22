Tulla Belle “Granny” Farley King, 78, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at her residence. She attended Lee Station Baptist Church and Lighthouse Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Jeanette Farley; husband, Nolan King; son, Nolan Pressley King; brothers, William C. Farley, Henry Farley and Edward Farley; sister, Versie Jane King; and brother-in-law, Ed Sims.

She is survived by her children, Willy (Veronica) King, Jimmy (Jennifer) King, Bobby King and Betty Keener; brother, George Farley; sister, Katherine Sims; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 17 in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Camp Cemetery.

