Rayburn Lee Lambert, 76, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away, Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly.

Ray was born in Menlo, Georgia on February 17, 1945. From 1963-1967 he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Shangri-La, one of 24 Essex-class aircraft carriers completed during WWII for the US Navy. Over the years, Ray worked for Aimee Coal Company, Dotson Surveying and Bolus and Mason Real Estate. He also owned several businesses and was currently retired. He enjoyed boating with friends, golfing, traveling and spending time with family.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Lambert and Frances Lambert Trump and Orville Trump; brother, Larry (Joan) Lambert; and sisters, Jackie Coates, Rachel Adair, Charlotte (Wes) Earwood.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Ray Lambert; children, Lisa (Lee) Bowman, Allison (Randy) Johnson, Samuel Lambert, William Rusty (Amanda) Cheatham, Kenny Cheatham; sister, Becky Lambert (Dennis) McCary; sister in laws, Connie (John) Root and Rochelle (David) Barker; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Rayburn Lambert was held Sunday, February 20 in the funeral home chapel.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.