Harold Douglas Pickett, 77, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. He was a member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel J. and Elvira Johnson Pickett; siblings, E.J. Pickett, Arthur “Gerald” Pickett, Ann Smith, and Mina Lois Millsaps.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Louise Kilgore Pickett; daughters, Angie (Jarrett) Layne and Lorie (Bryan) Harmon; granddaughter, Nikki Harmon; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, February 18 in Condra Cemetery. No visitation was held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.