Angela Crosby Buckner By Editor | February 22, 2022 | 0 There will be a memorial service for Angela Crosby Buckner (WellCare Family Medicine) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (central time) at the Dunlap Seventh-Day Adventist Church. All are welcome. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts William Edward Roe February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Harold Douglas Pickett February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Rayburn Lee Lambert February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Tulla Belle “Granny” Farley King February 22, 2022 | No Comments » Orval Farley February 22, 2022 | No Comments »