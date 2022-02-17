Candidates for General Election announced, Republican Primary candidates to be named soon
Candidates running as independents in the August 3 General Election in Sequatchie County have been announced. Candidates running in the May 3 Republican Primary, which includes local races this year, are to be certified by March 3, Sequatchie County Register of Elections Jerrie Holland explained. Names of those candidates can not be released until certified by the Tennessee Republican Party. For more on the election, see the February 24 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
Independent candidates:
School Board:
District 2: Gregory K. Johnson
District 4: Joann Shepherd
District 6: Marlene Basham, Keshia Hickman
District 7: Riki Odineal, Felisha Snyder
District 8: Debbie Adams
County Commission
District 1: Jon Morrison, Chester R. Shell, Gary Williams
District 2: Brian Ruehling, Bobby Sherman
District 3: Bill Hatfield, Jr.
District 4: Joyce Dotson, Ronnie Land, Ed Nunley
District 5: Jeff Barger, Paul Powell
District 6: June Dishman, Michael Hudson
District 8: David Hudson, Jr.
District 9: Jeff Mackey, Tom Vennero
Constable:
District 1: Jeff Grant, Michael Lombardi
District 2: Dion W. Swafford
District 3: Michael Scoggins
District 4: Donald Custer
District 6: Kim Smith
District 8: William T. Lewis
District 9: Marty Tate
Road Superintendent: Eric Higgins
District Attorney General, 12th Judicial District: Mike Taylor
Public Defender, 12th Judicial District: Jeff Harmon
General Sessions Judge: L. Thomas Austin
Circuit Court Clerk: Rhonda Rheal
County Clerk: Charlotte Cagle
Register of Deeds: Kendra Boyd