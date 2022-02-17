Candidates for General Election announced, Republican Primary candidates to be named soon

Candidates running as independents in the August 3 General Election in Sequatchie County have been announced. Candidates running in the May 3 Republican Primary, which includes local races this year, are to be certified by March 3, Sequatchie County Register of Elections Jerrie Holland explained. Names of those candidates can not be released until certified by the Tennessee Republican Party. For more on the election, see the February 24 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.

Independent candidates:

School Board:

District 2: Gregory K. Johnson

District 4: Joann Shepherd

District 6: Marlene Basham, Keshia Hickman

District 7: Riki Odineal, Felisha Snyder

District 8: Debbie Adams

County Commission

District 1: Jon Morrison, Chester R. Shell, Gary Williams

District 2: Brian Ruehling, Bobby Sherman

District 3: Bill Hatfield, Jr.

District 4: Joyce Dotson, Ronnie Land, Ed Nunley

District 5: Jeff Barger, Paul Powell

District 6: June Dishman, Michael Hudson

District 8: David Hudson, Jr.

District 9: Jeff Mackey, Tom Vennero

Constable:

District 1: Jeff Grant, Michael Lombardi

District 2: Dion W. Swafford

District 3: Michael Scoggins

District 4: Donald Custer

District 6: Kim Smith

District 8: William T. Lewis

District 9: Marty Tate

Road Superintendent: Eric Higgins

District Attorney General, 12th Judicial District: Mike Taylor

Public Defender, 12th Judicial District: Jeff Harmon

General Sessions Judge: L. Thomas Austin

Circuit Court Clerk: Rhonda Rheal

County Clerk: Charlotte Cagle

Register of Deeds: Kendra Boyd