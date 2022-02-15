Wanda Faye Narramore Swafford, 75, of Pikeville, Tennessee gained her heavenly wings, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Wanda was a faithful and loyal employee of several Hardee’s from 1985 where she held many titles and ended her retirement as District Manager. She loved her family, and her fur babies, Cocoa and Bubbles. Some of her hobbies were making candles and jewelry, and playing games on her phone. Wanda attended Faith Baptist Church in Dayton when she was able to.

Preceding Wanda in death was her first husband, James “Sonny” Smith; son, James “Bo” Smith; her parents, Oscar Lafayette and Bessie Lee Graham Narramore; brothers, Louis, Edgar, and Layfette Narramore; sisters, Lucille King, Ina Ruth Tucker, Edna Gerlich, Nanaleen Land, and Nola Mae Hendon.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 22 years, J E Swafford; daughters, Kathy (Lynn) Holland, Robin (Auggie) Smith, Bessie (Jim) McDowell, Monica (Terry) McDowell; sons, Henry (Tina) Smith, Danny (Buffy) Swafford, Donald Lee Swafford; brothers, Benny and Richard Narramore; sister, Ethel June Hodges; grandchildren, Hope Holland, Lindsay Ray, Mark Smith, Ashley Smith, Shalye Taylor, Matthew Smith, Amber Bracken, Bradley McDowell, Dylan McDowell, Tyler McDowell, Robert King, Bryson Houston, Dino Swafford, and Tasha Swafford; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Stanley Faulkner officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.