Peggy Sue Hicks, 70, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Parkridge Medical Center.

Peggy worked 37 years with the Sequatchie Valley Head Start.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Hicks; parents, Alvin and Pearl Mayes; sisters, Jo Vandergriff and Thelma Lewis; brother, Thomas Mayes.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Hicks; two sons, Tim (Amy) and Brad (Shannon) Hicks, all of Signal Mountain; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.