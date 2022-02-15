Peggy Jean Agee, 89, of Smithville, Tennessee passed away, Friday February 11, 2022, at Hospice of Chattanooga.

She was born November 27, 1932, to her parents the late, Clarence and Louella Caplinger Trapp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Agee; son, Roger Agee; sisters, Oleda Duke, Lou Audrey Malone, and Jo Ann Baker; brothers, Johnny Trapp, Mason Trapp, and Donald Trapp.

Ms. Agee was a member of Copeland’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, and she was a homemaker.

She is survived by daughter, Sandra (Ronnie) Land of Dunlap; grandchildren, Amy (Davy) Huff of Beech Grove, Mark (Erin) Johnson of Whitwell; step-grandchildren, Jeff (Shannon) Land of Dunlap, Greg (Kelly) Land of Dunlap, and Tim (Martha) Land of Dunlap; great-grandchild, Eliana Johnson; step-great-grandchildren, Savanah and Tanner Land, Mackenzie and Morgan Land, and Briggs and Murphy Land; sister, Judy Johnson of Liberty; brother, Boyd (Linda) Trapp of Smithville; brother-in-law, Vincent Baker of Smithville.

Graveside services and interment were held at 10:0 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Whorton Springs Cemetery with Bro, Lanny Tate officiating. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to Hospice of Chattanooga in memory of Ms. Agee and those donations may be made by calling or coming by the funeral home.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.