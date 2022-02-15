Mildred Lee McWilliams Eicholtz, 95, of Plantation, Florida, died February 2, 2022 following hip replacement surgery.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert R. and VennaLee McWilliams; her first husband, Dr. Fred Henley; and brother, Joel B. McWilliams.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Eicholtz; children, Daniel (Tara) Henley and twins, Donald (Pamela) and David Henley; four grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Caroline Cook, Abolene Hollon and Katherine Teems; brother, Dearl (Rosa) McWilliams; sister-in-law, Marjorie McWilliams; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements under the care of Neptune Society Cremation of Plantation.