Mildred Lee McWilliams Eicholtz
Mildred Lee McWilliams Eicholtz, 95, of Plantation, Florida, died February 2, 2022 following hip replacement surgery.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert R. and VennaLee McWilliams; her first husband, Dr. Fred Henley; and brother, Joel B. McWilliams.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Eicholtz; children, Daniel (Tara) Henley and twins, Donald (Pamela) and David Henley; four grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Caroline Cook, Abolene Hollon and Katherine Teems; brother, Dearl (Rosa) McWilliams; sister-in-law, Marjorie McWilliams; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the care of Neptune Society Cremation of Plantation.