Gertrude Hughes “Pete” Bishop, 104, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

A native of Sequatchie County, she was born to the late Reuben Hughes and Lula Standifer Hughes. She was a graduate of Carson Newman University at the age of 19, where she received two majors in Home Economics and English, along with two minors in German and Science. Gertrude later moved to Elizabethton in 1941 to work for the Carter County School System. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, Carter County Retired Teachers Club, AARP, Member of Elizabethton Woman’s Club and General Federation of Women’s Club. She was a big fan of the Elizabethton Twins and enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bishop; two sons, David Bishop and Joseph Bishop; three brothers and five sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Paula Bishop, of Elizabethton; two grandsons, Brian (Lisa) Bishop and Keith Bishop; three great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Bishop, Jonathan Bishop, and Dustin Bishop; two considered grandchildren, Gage Draper and McKenna Kiser; daughter-in-law, Donna Smith; devoted helper, Mildred Rodriguez; and special lifelong friends, Richard and Mary Ryan.

A service to celebrate the life of Gertrude Bishop was held Sunday, February 13 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Todd Hallman officiating. Music was under the direction of John Bunn and Kerry Jenkins.

The graveside service and committal followed in Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers were Kenneth Bristol, Larry Sprouse, Leon Swafford, John Swafford, Dale Johnson, Larry Bristol and Richard Ryan. Honorary pallbearers were Ray Smith, Leonard February, Bill Tetrick, Ted Hughes, Jerry Feathers, Eddie Smith, neighbors, all former school teachers and students.

Memorial donations can be made to General Federation of Women’s Club, c/o Cindy Tipton, 509 Dalewood Road, Johnson City, TN 37601; Carter County Retired Teachers Association, c/o Jill Cates, P.O Box 565, Elizabethton, TN 37644; Valley Forge United Methodist Church, US-19E #37, Elizabethton, TN 37643; or to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Bishop family.