Mrs. Frances Jean Blythe Land, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away February 10 at her daughter’s home in Knoxville, Tennessee surrounded by family who loved her dearly.

Born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to parents J.B. and Edna Blythe, she was a 1960 graduate of Elizabethton High School, attended the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Knoxville and was a graduate of the Baroness Erlanger School of Nursing in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She also obtained her Nurse Practitioner license from Emory University.

Her nursing career spanned many years as a surgical nurse at Erlanger Children’s Hospital and as the public health nurse at the Sequatchie County Health Department as well as other surrounding counties.

After her nursing career, she developed a love for growing plants and established a greenhouse which brought her a lot of joy for several years. Jean had a beautiful singing voice which she used frequently at Ewtonville Baptist Church, where she and her husband served happily for many years. Many people have mentioned how they loved to hear her sing Sweet Beulah Land. During the last several years of her life she was a dedicated caregiver for her husband, Jack.

Mrs. Land was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marjorie Ann Blythe; a brother, Benny Blythe; and son-in-law Scott Seaman.

She is survived by her husband, Lindell (Jack) Land of Dunlap; her children, Sara Jane (J.D) Whitlock of Dayton, Ohio, Mike (Michelle) Land of Evensville, Tennessee and Ann Seaman (Jim) Pharaoh of Knoxville, Tennessee; beloved sister Earlene Brewer of McKinney, Texas; ten grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

No immediate arrangements are being made.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date this spring.