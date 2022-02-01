James Houston Davis, 79, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away at home of an extended illness on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

He was born on February 14, 1942 to Edna and George A. Davis, Sr. on their farm in the Pocahontas community of Coffee County, Tennessee. He graduated from Manchester Central High School, where he was active in Future Farmers of America and earned highest honors with the State FFA Degree. He earned a B.S. degree in Dairy Husbandry from Tennessee Technological University, where he not only met his future wife, Linda Kay, but also worked on the Tech farm as a student herdsman and was a member of the Tech Dairy Judging Team. He treasured the opportunities over the years to maintain his ties to Tech and its School of Agriculture through their alumni gatherings and foundation banquets for student scholarships.

After receiving his degree from Tech, James worked for PET Incorporated and Ralston Purina before returning to Coffee County to help operate his family’s farm. Later, he sold lawn and garden equipment for several distributors. In 1983, he and Linda moved their family to Clarksville. In 2010, he retired from the IRS as a customer service representative, and in retirement, he developed his interest in woodworking with a desire to share his creations with others.

James loved the Lord. He served as an elder of the Hilldale Church of Christ for over three decades and considered this work to be the most rewarding. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors of AGAPE, Inc, of Nashville, TN from 1998 to 2004.

James is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Johnson Davis; his sons, Houston (Jenny Segrest) Davis and Matthew (Nikki Crowell) Davis; grandchildren, Polly, Whitney, Joshua, Katie, and Gracie Davis; siblings, Ewin and June Davis, Flora Mae and T.J. Wakefield, Irene Bartlett, and Rexford and Linda Davis. He was a favorite uncle to 16 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sibling, George A. Davis, Jr.; and in-laws. James Bartlett and Barbara Davis.

A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, January 29 at Hilldale Church of Christ with Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial was in Johnson- Lewis Cemetery (1449 Old State Highway 28, Dunlap, TN 37327).

Serving as pallbearers were Joshua Davis, Nate Johnson, Glenn Davis, Benton Bartlett, Jeff Wakefield, Chris Travis, Steve Harmon, Gary Pope, Brad Carter, and Jack Talley. Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Cooksey and the current and past elders and deacons of Hilldale Church of Christ.

Memorials can be made to AGAPE, 455 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37204 and the FUEL Program through Hilldale Church of Christ, 501 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043.