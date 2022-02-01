Christine Louise Moore Nolan, 64, Spencer, Tennessee and Van Buren County native, and Warren County and Dunlap resident, was born February 26, 1957 and went home to be in the presence of our Lord on January 30, 2022.

Christine was retired from Erlanger Hospital as a CNA and was a dedicated grandmother. She was active with the Campaign Church of God of Prophecy. Christine enjoyed sharing God’s word with her friends and family, as well as others. She was a Sunday school teacher in her younger years.

Christine Nolan was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Letoa Mayor; grandparents, James Frank, Sr. and Martha Avo Moore; parents, Clarence and Marie Moore; father of her children, Dale Baxter Nolan; son, Jimmy Dale Nolan; brother, Clarence Moore, Jr.; nephew, Clarence Lavandie Fults Moore; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Jones and Brent West.

She is survived by daughter, Tina Nolan of Dunlap; grandchildren, Makayla Luplume, Adriauna Nolan, Serena Nolan, and Sherry Nolan; brother, Kenny (Annette) Moore of Spencer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Ronnie Taylor of Morrison, Maxine and Hollis Pitman, Mary and Bobby Ashford, Hilda and Mike Starkey, Ann and Bill Bennett, Jill West, all of McMinnville; and Angie Jones of Tullahoma; several nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 2 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Lyles and Bill Bennett officiating. Burial followed in Crain Hill Cemetery in Van Buren County.

High Funeral Home of McMinnville was in charge of arrangements.