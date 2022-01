Mark A. Meeks, 54, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Josephine Henry.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Meeks, Dunlap; four granddaughters; sister, Glenda (Dwight Vincent) Pinkerton; brother, Michael Meeks, both of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.