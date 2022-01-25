Jimmy Dean “Pig” Downum, 64, of Pikeville, passed away, Monday, January 17, 2021. Jimmy was an officer for the Marion County Police and Sheriff Department and currently an officer for Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department. Jim received the Professional Conduct Above & Beyond The Call of Duty Award on April 7, 1985, which was the first for Marion County. He was also employed by The Whitwell Mines and Walmart. He was a longtime member of The Whitwell Volunteer Fire Department, Free Mason, and a Shriner.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Wilma Downum; brother, Ronald “Groove” Downum; grandson, Weston Humble; and sister-in-law, Debbie Downum.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kerry Downum; children, Robin (Jared) Downum Lowery, Rachel Downum, Tamara Guy, and James (Amanda) Guy; siblings, Donnie (Joy) Downum and Dale Downum; grandchildren, Teaunna Boston, Tayven Boston, Sara Lowery, Owen Lowery, Bella Lowery, Olivia Lowery, Kristen Sullivan, Maxx Patton, Fairrah Guy, Jacob Humble and Braxton Gene, arriving to join the family on Friday.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 21 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dennis Kilgore officiating. Interment followed at Teague Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Whitwell High School, 200 Tiger Trail, Whitwell, TN 37397.

