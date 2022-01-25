Homie Zayne Dennis, 84, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 7, 1937 in Cagle Mountain, Tennessee, the son of the late James Henry and Edith (Payne) Dennis. On July 9, 1956, he married Dorothy Jean Allison in Jonesboro, Indiana, who preceded him in death on August 9, 2009.

Homie retired from Excide Battery after 20 years of service. He worked for McClains for 10 years and 7-UP Bottling Company for 30 years. Homie was a member of Church of God of the Union Assembly in Kokomo, Indiana. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and Nascar racing.

Homie is survived by his children, Rhonda Moore, Lori MacKay, Ellen (Bob) Steele, Edie (Michael) Deaton, and Suzie Mims; grandchildren, Danny (Shauna) Moore Jr., Samantha (Brad) Lear, Chad (Dawn) Moore, Lacey (Jeremy) Mundy, Cayla (Josh) Markham, Krista Van Hoose, Bobby (Amanda) Steele, Holly (Matt) Arnett, Jessica Deaton, Jocelyn Deaton, Amelia Deaton, Roman Deaton, Timothy Mims, Jeffrey Mims, Katie Mims, and Melissa Steele; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Firest (Joyce) Dennis, Ronnie (Patty) Dennis, Willis Dennis, and Billy Buchanan.

In addition to his wife of 53 years, Homie was preceded in death by his parents; sons-in-law, Dan Moore, and Harry MacKay; grandson, Joey Steele; sister, Nelda Arvella Nichols; brother, Ricky Buchanan; and his dearly loved pets, Benji, Annie, and Morris.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 29 at Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 S Kokomo, with Homie’s nephew, Rick Dennis, officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in Homie’s memory.

Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.