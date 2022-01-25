Edward Ray Kelly, 84, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 16 and has joined his parents in heaven.

Born in Whitwell, Tennessee on September 19, 1937, Edward grew up on one of the finest dairy farms in the Sequatchie Valley, graduated from Sequatchie County High School, and earned a Masters of Science in Agriculture from the University of Tennessee.

Edward was known as an especially kind man who was willing to do anything for anybody. He was also admired for his ability to fix just about anything. His fix-it skills were developed as a child by working on the farm and reading every issue of Popular Mechanics from cover to cover. He also had some serious roller skating skills that were admired by all who witnessed them, and he enjoyed gardening and sharing his vegetables with neighbors.

A lifelong Tennessee resident, Edward began his career working for Dairyman Incorporated while also serving in the Air Force Reserves. He then worked for Production Credit Association before spending 25 years as Director of Operations and Physical Plant at Chattanooga State Community College. He retired from Chattanooga State in 2012 after overseeing construction of the Health Science Center. From 2012 until his death, Edward served on the board of the Jamestowne Homeowners Association of Signal Mountain.

Edward loved his church, Signal Mountain Presbyterian, where he served on the Property Committee. He was a passionate Volunteer fan. He enjoyed traveling on cruises and taking trips to the beach, even though he did not like the sun. He always looked forward to spending time at his second home in Highlands, North Carolina, where his fix-it skills were needed regularly. And he especially loved being “Pop” to his four grandchildren.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mabel Kelly, of Dunlap.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and bride of 61 years, Peggy Wagner Kelly; sons, Keith (Robin) of Paducah, Kentucky and Kyle (Wendy) of Signal Mountain; grandchildren Claire, Erin, Madison, and Matthew; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Scott Bowen officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network, Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga.

