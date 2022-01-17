Schools closed Tuesday, January 18 By Editor | January 17, 2022 | 0 Due to possible dangerous road conditions, Sequatchie County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 18, school officials announced. School was closed January 17 as regularly scheduled due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Daus farm added as Century Farm January 12, 2022 | No Comments » Cain named to Southern Conference Century Team January 12, 2022 | No Comments »