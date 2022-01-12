Jason Lee Burton, 35, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Jason was loved by all who knew him and he loved all his family and friends. He had a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He was very funny and was a wonderful son and brother. He was very modest, humble and a down-to-earth guy. Jason loved the water, boating, swimming, hiking, being outdoors and he loved Signal Mountain. He will be missed by so many.

Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hubert and Dorothy Winton; paternal grandfather, Darwin Cunningham Burton; aunts, Sandra Green, Barbara Miller and Marcia Winton; and cousins, Monica Green, Joseph Plank and Holly Miller.

He is survived by his mother, Rhonda (Ronnie) Winton Norton; father, Jeffrey Lee (Sandra) Burton; sisters, Leah (David) Byous, Madison (Levi) Rawls and Emily Hilliard; grandmother, Lennis Burton; aunts, Dana Burton, Tammy Burton and Trisha (Randy) Plank; uncles, Terry Burton and Larry Miller; niece, Abby Byous; nephew, Jake Byous; and several cousins.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, January 11 in the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.