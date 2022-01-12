James D. “Jim” Jones, 87, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Sequatchie.

Jim was born February 7, 1934 in Sparta, Tennessee and grew up in the Bon Air community. He graduated from White County High School, Class of 1953. He moved to Dunlap in 1967 to become the plant manager of Spartan Industries, better known as the shirt factory. Over the years, Jim was active in the community serving as past president of the Lions Club, Quarterback Club and Dixie Youth Baseball League. Most recently, he was a 20-year member of the Dunlap Industrial Development Board.

Upon retirement, Jim became an accomplished wine maker. He enjoyed learning the craft and was a member of the Tennessee Viticultural and Oenological Society (TVOS), where he won several awards for his wine, including Best of Show in the Amateur Wine Competition. Jim was a longtime fan of Tennessee athletics and a football season ticket holder for over 50 years. One of his favorite stories was the time he met Coach Butch Jones, and from that point forward he became “Uncle Jim” to Coach Jones. Jim was an animal lover and had many stray cats and dogs that he fed daily.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy Seals Jones and David E. Jones; and brothers, Gerald, Donald, Wayne, Billy and Larry Jones.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Lasater Jones of Dunlap; daughter, Debbie (David) Adams; son, David Jones of Signal Mountain; and sister, Brenda Cantrell of Sparta. Jim is also survived by the mother of his children, Ruth Holloway Jones of Signal Mountain.

Donations can be made to any animal rescue charity of your choice or to the Hoodenpyle Cemetery Association Maintenance Fund, Attention: Gloria Heard at 1800 Ledford Rd., Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at NHC Healthcare and Hospice of Chattanooga for their recent care and support.

No visitation was held. Private graveside services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.