Cain named to Southern Conference Century Team

One of the most productive defenders to put on a helmet for Sequatchie County High School or the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) football, Josh Cain continues to be recognized 20 years after finishing his football career.

A linebacker for UTC who played football and linebacker for SCHS, Cain was announced as a member of the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Football Team. UTC has been a Southern Conference member for 40 years.

