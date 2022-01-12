Billy “Deda” Lockhart

Billy “Deda” Keith Lockhart, 81, of Palmer, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lorena Hobbs Lockhart; and brothers, Loley and Herman Lockhart.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Doyle) Kerley and Dale Allen Lockhart; significant other, Cathy Layne; grandchildren, Bandon (Heather) Kerley, Blayre (Trey) Palmer, Austin (Kayle) Lockhart and Garren Lockhart; great-grandchildren, Mason Christopher Kerley, Isabella Rose Kerley, Emeree Ann Palmer, Bo Palmer and Emma Raye Palmer.

No funeral services were held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.