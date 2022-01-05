Woody Marshall Layne, 67, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at his residence.

He was a member of Community Baptist Church. Woody was a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa. He loved everyone he met, especially his family and his golfing buddies. Woody loved doing benevolent work.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Margie Fultz Layne; wife, Candi Reed Layne; brother, Rufus Layne; sister, Betty Lovell; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Layne.

Woody is survived by his children, Courtney Broome, Cory Layne and Abbie Layne; siblings, Jerry Layne, Billy Bob (Jean) Layne, Donna (Dale) Bone, David (Helen) Layne, Debra (Ronnie) Rogers, MariAnna (Jessie) Davis, Fayetta (Glen) Grayson and Dude (Brenda) Layne; four grandchildren, Aden, Beau, Hank and Luke Broome; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 29 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Larry Underwood officiating. Burial followed in Pickett Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.