Wanda Sue “Tootie” Frederick White, 71, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Beatrice Frederick; brothers, Joe, Carlos, Charles, and Gene Frederick; and sister, Patsy Frederick.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Nunley; three daughters, Susie (Chris) Stockwell, Jackie (Cain) Sandell, both of Dunlap, and Jenny (Ty Sullivan) Newman; step-daughters, Tammy Stewart, Dunlap, and Liz Grayson, Gruetli-Laager; step-sons, Carl “Duke” (Morgan) Nunley, Soddy Daisy, Johnny Nunley, Dunlap, Cory, and Timmy Nunley, Whitwell; grandchildren, Brandon Boston, Jessica (Josh) Baker, Caleb Sullivan, C.J. Bryant, Skye and Trevon Sandell, Eli Lofty, Rylee and Carter Baker; sisters, Charlotte (Kenny) James, Bobbie (Andy) Harris, Soddy Daisy, and Martha Frederick, Dunlap; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 3 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Granny Walker Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.