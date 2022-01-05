Vehicle donation to aid children

Representatives from the new Children’s Advocacy Center office in Dunlap, part of the 12th Judicial District’s group of area offices, were pleased to receive a vehicle donation before Christmas.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger explained how the donation came about.

“We were accepting toy, food, and monetary donations for our Stuff the Truck drive, part of the Christmas Basket Project,” Sheriff Swanger said. “Cynthia Flickinger came up and said she’d like to donate a vehicle.”

