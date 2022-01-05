Patricia Diane Reed, 48, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Carolyn Diane Powell Reed; and sister, Marie Reed.

She is survived by her life partner, Stephen Dyer; children, Ashley Elizabeth (Kaleb Murphy) Hudson and Diana Murray Hudson; brothers, David (Jane) Reed and Gregory Reed; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 28 at Sawyer Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.