Jerry Don Thompson, 52, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and James Sullivan and Bill and Jeanette Thompson; uncle, Jerry Sullivan; aunts, Beverly Sullivan and Mary Lou Wright; and step-father, Jimmy Williford.

He is survived by his parents, Donnie Thompson and Judy Williford; uncles Larry (Judy Ann) Sullivan and Steve (Pam) Sullivan.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 27 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Hudson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.