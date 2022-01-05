Helen Sue Turner, 71, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Louise Christian; sister, Patricia Simmons; brothers, Jimmy and Brandford Christian; and great-grandchild, Weston Humble.

She is survived by two sons, Jamey (Cindy) Guy, Pikeville, and Johnny (Angie) Turner, Dunlap; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Venetia Nolan, Dunlap; brother, Edward Christian, Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.