Helen Sue Turner
Helen Sue Turner, 71, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Louise Christian; sister, Patricia Simmons; brothers, Jimmy and Brandford Christian; and great-grandchild, Weston Humble.
She is survived by two sons, Jamey (Cindy) Guy, Pikeville, and Johnny (Angie) Turner, Dunlap; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Venetia Nolan, Dunlap; brother, Edward Christian, Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.