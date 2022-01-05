Fred Yancey, 85, of MacArthur, West Virginia, passed away in Dunlap, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was of the Baptist faith and loved flea marketing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Grace Yancey; and brothers, James and Jerry Yancey.

He is survived by his son, Malcomb Yancey, Dunlap; sister, Lois (James) Endicott, Dunlap; granddaughter, Jamie Jarijan; great-granddaughter, Abbie Jarijan; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.