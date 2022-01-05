Doris Mauldin Pitts, 89, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was a member of Clarksville First Assembly of God Church in Clarksville, Arkansas. After moving to Dunlap, she faithfully attended Ewtonville Baptist Church for many years. She was truly an example of a loving Christian with a heart for serving others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Toy Arnel Pitts; parents, C.F. Mauldin and Ollie Ragan Mauldin; and brothers, Loyd Mauldin and Cecil Mauldin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Bessie Spurgin; special nieces and nephews who lovingly cared for her, Melissa (Marvin) Phillips and Carla (Arnie) Clendenon, along with other nieces and nephews.

Doris was a member of the Citizens-Tri County Bank Golden Travel Club. She met and made many great friends while traveling to beautiful places across the country. Those friends will cherish their memories of her and she will hold a special place in their hearts forever.

Special thank you to Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga and Cheryl Kaslicki for their care.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of arrangements to Clarksville.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 6 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Hardwicke Funeral Chapel in Clarksville. Burial to follow in Stillwell Cemetery.

Memorial services will be held at Ewtonville Baptist Church on Saturday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m. CST with Pastor Brian Kearns officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.