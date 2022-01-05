With saddened hearts, the family of Clarence David Stuart, 78, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee announce his passing on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Hospice of Chattanooga.

He was born October 18, 1943 to Charlie and Nell Brown Stuart. He graduated from Kirkman Technical High School in Chattanooga and served three years in the United States Army. He retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Company after 41 years of employment. David was a board member of the Sequatchie Valley Historical Association and donated many hours in maintenance and upkeep of the Coke Ovens Park. He enjoyed woodworking and breakfast at Hardee’s with his family. David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Joy Dorn.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 56 years, Shirley Brown Stuart; daughter, Carey Stuart Wise; son, Caleb David Stuart; grandson, Samuel Morgan Christian; granddaughter, Cierra Wise (Edwin)

Gomez; great-grandson, Adrian Edwin Gomez; extended relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Monday, December 27 at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Bro. Charles Kerin officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.