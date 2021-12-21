Kristal Michelle Higgins Reno, 34 of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 18, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ricky Eugene and Deborah Kay Parrott Fox; grandparents, Chester Parrott and Evelyn Parrott

She is survived by her children, Addison and Randall Reno; sister, Lisa (Noah) Lowe; brother, Ricky (Danielle) Fox; nieces, April (Ethan) Penney and Felicia Lowe; nephews, Terry (Brittany) Womble and Douglas (Samantha) Womble; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM in Varner Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

In lieu of flowers, family ask that donations be made to Ewton Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.

