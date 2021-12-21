Henry Carlen Farley, Sr., 73, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Calvin and Jeanette Imogene Farley; wife, Jackie Farley; several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his son, Henry (Kathleen) Farley, Jr.; sisters, Catherine Sims and Tulla Bell Farley; brother, George Farley; grandchildren, Seth Farley, Scarlett Farley and McKenzie Docen along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 22, at 2:00 p.m. in Blankenship Cemetery. Family will received friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

