Henry Carlen Farley, Sr.
Henry Carlen Farley, Sr., 73, of Pikeville, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Calvin and Jeanette Imogene Farley; wife, Jackie Farley; several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his son, Henry (Kathleen) Farley, Jr.; sisters, Catherine Sims and Tulla Bell Farley; brother, George Farley; grandchildren, Seth Farley, Scarlett Farley and McKenzie Docen along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 22, at 2:00 p.m. in Blankenship Cemetery. Family will received friends Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.