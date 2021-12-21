Fred Ledford, 66, of Mowbray Mountain, Tennessee passed away December 18, 2021.

His parents, Don and Carol Ledford preceded him in death.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sherry Broom Ledford; son, Jeremy (Emily) Ledford; brother, Tim (Mary) Ledford; sisters, Donna (Kenny) Bennett and Debbie (Larry) Lee; along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 21 in Grant-Varner Cemetery on Mowbray Mountain with Brother Barry Basham officiating.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.