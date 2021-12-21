Edward “Harold” Seals, Sr., 80, of McMinnville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Parkridge Medical Center.

Harold was of the Baptist faith and his life verse was Hebrews 13:5, “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” He was a founding member of both Way of the Cross Baptist Church in Dunlap and Pioneer

Community Church in McMinnville, where at both he served as a deacon, teacher, and in other ministry roles. He was also the founder of Native American Missions in McMinnville that served many of the Navajo Indian Churches in New Mexico.

Harold was a very accomplished cabinet and custom furniture craftsman. He owned and operated Sealcraft Enterprises in McMinnville. His craftsmanship and attention to detail earned him the reputation of one of the best in the industry.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Seals, McMinnville; three sons, Eddy (Jane) Seals, Nashville, Donny (Stacy) Seals, Huntsville, Alabama, and Steven (Sallie) Seals, Sweetwater; grandchildren, Casey (Walt) Hovious, Sawyer Seals, Skyler Seals, Kayla (Andrew) Grace, Bryce Seals, Brittany (Austin) Brady, Ashley Seals, Josh Seals and Susella Seals; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hovious, Jordyn Grace, Peyton Grace, Camryn Grace, Anslee Brady, Blake Brady, Aiden Brady, Trinity Bevers, and Dixie Seals; step-sons, Kyle (Amy) Manship and Blake (Jan Carmen) Manship; five step-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Odell) Johnson, and Sharon (James) Tate; nephew, James Green; and niece, Shelia King.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CST, Madison Street Baptist Church in McMinnville with Rev. Jim Ramsey and Rev. Donny Seals officiating.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.