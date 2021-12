Charlotte Lee Turner Gilbert, 78, of Helena, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

She was a member of Riverchase church of Christ. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, and Mimi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Ola Lee Turner; and son-in-law, Steven D. Judd.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles A. Gilbert; two daughters, Rhonda L. (Tim) Wheeler, Rising Fawn, Georgia, and Ola Michelle Judd, Indian Springs, Alabama; grandchildren, Hailee L. (Adam) Harris, Mary K. Wheeler, Rebecca K. Wheeler, Pierce D. Judd, and Peyton L. Judd; great-granddaughter, Palmer E. Harris. four step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Mosley, Dunlap; brother, LaVaughn Turner, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 18 in the funeral chapel with Minister Steve Wiggins officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.