Stuff the Truck December 18 for Christmas joy By Editor | December 15, 2021 | 0 Those wanting to help make Christmas brighter for local families can do so by participating in the “Stuff the Truck” toy and food drive on Saturday, December 18. For more see the December 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Child Advocacy Center opened locally December 15, 2021 | No Comments »