Lynn Johnson

Lynn Leland Johnson, 56, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center. Lynn was a lifelong farmer and worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He served his community on multiple boards, was a loving husband, father, and uncle, and a friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Peggy Johnson; and uncle, Victor Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Johnson; daughter, Elle Peggy Johnson, Dunlap; brother, Dale (Tarron) Johnson, Woodbury; two special nieces, Jenna (Andy) LaFevor, Chattanooga, and Tess Boring, Pikeville; nephew, Tyler Johnson, Dunlap; great-niece, Landry LaFevor, Chattanooga; and countless friends he considered family.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 12 in the funeral home chapel with Minister Dennis Smith and William Barker officiating. Burial was in Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local FFA Program. The family also requests people to please get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.