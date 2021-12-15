Barney Hollis

Barney Merriman Hollis, 92, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at NHC Sequatchie.

Barney was a lifelong resident of Dunlap. He was an elder, song leader and Bible teacher for many decades at the Dunlap church of Christ. Later, he and Jeanie attended Bethel church of Christ in Bledsoe County. His love of God showed in the way he lived his life.

He was a mechanic and service manager at Barker Chevrolet in Dunlap for nearly 60 years being the only company he ever worked for. He always gave free car advice and labor to anyone who asked. Many of his suppers got cold while he advised people over the phone or when they brought their car to his home. He never passed anyone broken down on the side of the road, but always stopped to help.

Barney was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Zora Jean Mosley Hollis; parents, Freeman Hollis and Wilma Merriman Hollis; and brother, Freeman Hollis, Jr.

He is survived by his four children, Connie (Mil) Fisher, Kerry (Gail) Hollis, Lynna (Scott Myrick) and Bryan (Judy) Hollis; and granddaughter, Emily Hollis Novick.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 10 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Rankin Cemetery.

