SVEC, TVA considering new substation in county

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is considering improvements to its transmission system that would provide power for growing load and increase power reliability in the Dunlap area of Sequatchie County.

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) provides electricity to Bledsoe and Sequatchie counties through their Brush Creek 161-kilovolt substation, TVA explains. This requires long feeder lines from the substation to rural areas which results in large voltage drops and high power losses.

For more see the December 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.